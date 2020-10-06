European Assets Trust PLC (EAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.76 on October 30th

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of EAT opened at GBX 105.26 ($1.38) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 103.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.25 million and a P/E ratio of 22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. European Assets Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 62.40 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 112 ($1.46).

In related news, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE purchased 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £936 ($1,223.05).

European Assets Trust Company Profile

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

