Evercore ISI Upgrades Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised Splunk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.59.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $194.07 on Friday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $469,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,631 shares in the company, valued at $24,629,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,933 shares of company stock worth $18,101,829 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Splunk by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 428,252 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,058,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

