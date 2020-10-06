Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $87.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ES. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities raised shares of Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.24.

NYSE ES opened at $89.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $462,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,220,051. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $62,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

