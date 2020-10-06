Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.59

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.59 and last traded at $36.53, with a volume of 3109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVTC shares. 140166 lifted their target price on Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Evertec in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evertec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.23 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 45.03% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Evertec Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Evertec by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 50.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 599,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,631,000 after buying an additional 200,390 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 15,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 53.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 571,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,983,000 after buying an additional 199,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Evertec (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

