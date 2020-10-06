Exane Derivatives Acquires 1,254 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.1% of Exane Derivatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in AT&T were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 844.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of T traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.84. The company had a trading volume of 260,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,093,266. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

