Exane Derivatives Buys 43,762 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3,668.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,955 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,762 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 154.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,569,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588,939 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,715,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,513,000 after acquiring an additional 287,637 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 476.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,169,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $118,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,741,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $109,847,000 after acquiring an additional 107,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,401,000 after purchasing an additional 463,942 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $40,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.93.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,622. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

