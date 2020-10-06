Exane Derivatives Buys 63 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Stryker were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 64.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its position in Stryker by 10.1% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Stryker by 6.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Stryker by 1.3% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.15.

Stryker stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.70. 3,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,112. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.