Exane Derivatives Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Exane Derivatives reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,753 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 170,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 773,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,963,000 after acquiring an additional 131,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.69.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $87.53. The company had a trading volume of 44,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,863,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

