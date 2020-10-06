Exane Derivatives Decreases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,009 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,488,000 after acquiring an additional 745,690 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,848,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,879,000 after acquiring an additional 196,176 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,517,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,855,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,690,000 after acquiring an additional 625,551 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,836,000 after acquiring an additional 107,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

OMC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.79. 1,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,985. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

