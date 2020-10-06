Exane Derivatives Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 79.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,153,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,881,000 after buying an additional 1,190,890 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $433,439,000 after buying an additional 647,674 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $152,798,000. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 221.0% during the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 418,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,705,000 after purchasing an additional 288,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $502.20. 15,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,827. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $465.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a PE ratio of 135.72, a PEG ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $502.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,295 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $13,130,577.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,352.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total value of $705,118.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,040 shares in the company, valued at $12,657,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,186 shares of company stock worth $33,155,448. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.31.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.