Exane Derivatives Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 258.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $384.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $388.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.14. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.33.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

