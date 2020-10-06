Exane Derivatives Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Exane Derivatives grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.1% of Exane Derivatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Danaher were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 81.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 36.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,055.6% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 33.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,096. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.05. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $218.68. The firm has a market cap of $154.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

