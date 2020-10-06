Exane Derivatives Has $741,000 Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in BCE were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.77. 4,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. BCE’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

