Exane Derivatives Has $976,000 Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $588,945,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 72.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,204 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 171.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.42. 27,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,527,158. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.78 and its 200-day moving average is $123.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.60.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.