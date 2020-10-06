Exane Derivatives Purchases 2,210 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile Us accounts for approximately 1.1% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 63.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 53.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 44.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.09.

TMUS stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.22. 11,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,919,856. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.88 and a 200-day moving average of $101.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

