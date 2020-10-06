Exane Derivatives Purchases 8,791 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 1.0% of Exane Derivatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.58. 31,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,596,542. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average is $74.03. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

In other news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.