Exane Derivatives Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.5% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.81.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.06. The stock had a trading volume of 29,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,943. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.63 and its 200 day moving average is $132.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

