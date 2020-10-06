Exane Derivatives Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Exane Derivatives lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $490.33. 13,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $484.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.94. The stock has a market cap of $233.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.63.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.53, for a total transaction of $1,181,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,922,311.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,483 shares of company stock valued at $38,561,651 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

