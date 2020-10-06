Exane Derivatives Sells 1,258 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Exane Derivatives cut its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,877 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in SEA were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 97.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,555 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 33.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 145,754 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 10.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,645 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $6.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.31. The company had a trading volume of 48,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,935. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.32 and a beta of 1.44. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $165.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

