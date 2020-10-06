Exane Derivatives Sells 6,991 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Exane Derivatives lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,227 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after purchasing an additional 206,856 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $839,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,062,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,630,908 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.78.

Shares of COST traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $361.47. 25,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,631. The firm has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $363.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $345.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.