Exane Derivatives Sells 717 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,357 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.12.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.87. 17,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143,704. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $226.72. The stock has a market cap of $168.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.01.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

