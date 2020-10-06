Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the energy giant’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Exelon Corporation continues to benefit from cost-management initiatives. Expansion of its infrastructure will strengthen operations and aid the company to serve customers efficiently. Exelon's $26-billion planned investment focused on grid modernization will boost resilience of its system. Rate increase and hedging programs continue to boost the company's performance. To preserve liquidity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it decided to lower capital expenditures. However, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Exelon’s future performance is subject to the impact of commodity price volatility and price fluctuation in wholesale markets. The COVID-19 pandemic lowered demand from the C&I group. The possibility of an increase in uranium prices and stringent government regulations are also causes of concern.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Shares of NYSE:EXC traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.59. The stock had a trading volume of 234,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,333,655. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 44.3% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 8,800 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 21.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 57,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,392,114 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $50,520,000 after purchasing an additional 57,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

