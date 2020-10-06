EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

EXPGY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR stock opened at $39.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $40.83.

About EXPERIAN PLC/ADR

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

