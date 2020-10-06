Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Facebook by 36.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236,566 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 6,224.9% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,184 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $521,859,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $590,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $262.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,722,756. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.98.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.95, for a total transaction of $109,886.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $471,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,365 shares of company stock worth $9,236,377. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

