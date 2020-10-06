Faceter (FACE) Market Cap Hits $475,197.52

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including $7.50, $51.55, $18.94 and $50.98. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $475,197.52 and approximately $24.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00042927 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $511.31 or 0.04805433 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057250 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter.

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $18.94, $24.43, $7.50, $24.68, $13.77, $10.39, $51.55, $50.98, $33.94, $5.60 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

