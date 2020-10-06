FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for FAST RETAILING/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FAST RETAILING/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

FRCOY opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.63. FAST RETAILING/ADR has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $64.66.

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, and Global Brands segments. It plans, manufactures, and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

