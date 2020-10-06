FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) & Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Financial Analysis

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and FAT Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Roadhouse $2.76 billion 1.69 $174.45 million $2.46 27.34 FAT Brands $22.50 million 2.86 -$1.02 million ($0.09) -60.11

Texas Roadhouse has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Roadhouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Texas Roadhouse and FAT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Roadhouse 1 18 5 1 2.24 FAT Brands 0 1 0 0 2.00

Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus price target of $60.60, indicating a potential downside of 10.28%. Given Texas Roadhouse’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Texas Roadhouse is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of FAT Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Roadhouse 2.46% 6.79% 3.08% FAT Brands -33.32% -164.61% -5.23%

Summary

Texas Roadhouse beats FAT Brands on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.

