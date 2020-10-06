Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $0.0473

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, BitAsset, IDEX and MXC. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $4.35 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020237 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00042829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009343 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $515.89 or 0.04819272 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057275 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00032734 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 794,946,716 tokens. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Dcoin, BiKi, IDEX, MXC, Bitbns, KuCoin, WazirX, HitBTC, Coinsuper, Binance, Bittrex, BitMax, Bitrabbit, Korbit, BitAsset and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

