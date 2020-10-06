Financial Analysis: AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) vs. Prudential Financial (OTCMKTS:PRU)

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) and AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

This table compares Prudential Financial and AIA Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Financial $58.13 billion 0.46 $4.19 billion $11.69 5.78 AIA Group $47.24 billion 2.63 $6.65 billion N/A N/A

AIA Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prudential Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Prudential Financial and AIA Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Financial 1 9 2 0 2.08 AIA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prudential Financial currently has a consensus target price of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.81%. Given Prudential Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prudential Financial is more favorable than AIA Group.

Dividends

Prudential Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. AIA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Prudential Financial pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prudential Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Prudential Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Prudential Financial has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIA Group has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.1% of Prudential Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of AIA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Prudential Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prudential Financial and AIA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Financial -0.25% 6.13% 0.44% AIA Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Prudential Financial beats AIA Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account. The U.S. Workplace Solutions division provides a range of retirement investment, and income products and services to retirement plan sponsors in the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors; and group life, long-term and short-term group disability, and group corporate-, bank-, and trust-owned life insurance in the United States, primarily to institutional clients for use in connection with employee plans and affinity groups. The U.S. Individual Solutions division develops and distributes individual variable and fixed annuity products, principally to the mass affluent and affluent markets; and individual variable, term, and universal life insurance products to the mass middle, mass affluent, and affluent markets in the United States. The International Insurance division develops and distributes individual life insurance, retirement, and related products to the mass affluent and affluent markets in Japan, Korea, and other foreign countries, as well as middle income and mass affluent markets. The company offers its products and services to individual and institutional customers through its proprietary and third-party distribution networks. Prudential Financial, Inc. was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents; distribution partners; other intermediated channels, including independent financial advisers, brokers, private banks, and specialist advisers; and direct channel. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, China, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.