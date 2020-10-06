Financial Review: Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) vs. McGrath RentCorp (NYSE:MGRC)

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) and McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Nesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of McGrath RentCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Nesco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of McGrath RentCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nesco and McGrath RentCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nesco 0 0 0 0 N/A McGrath RentCorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

McGrath RentCorp has a consensus price target of $99.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.30%. Given McGrath RentCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe McGrath RentCorp is more favorable than Nesco.

Profitability

This table compares Nesco and McGrath RentCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nesco -15.19% N/A -5.18% McGrath RentCorp 17.28% 16.05% 7.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nesco and McGrath RentCorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nesco $264.04 million 0.79 -$27.05 million N/A N/A McGrath RentCorp $570.23 million 2.68 $96.81 million $3.93 16.12

McGrath RentCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Nesco.

Volatility and Risk

Nesco has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McGrath RentCorp has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

McGrath RentCorp beats Nesco on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office spaces, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers. The TRS-RenTelco segment rents and sells general purpose electronic test equipment, such as oscilloscopes, amplifiers, analyzers, signal source, and power source test equipment primarily to aerospace, defense, electronics, industrial, research, and semiconductor industries. It also provides communications test equipment, including network and transmission test equipment for various fiber, copper, and wireless networks to the manufacturers of communications equipment and products, electrical and communications installation contractors, field technicians, and service providers. The Adler Tanks segment rents fixed axle steel tanks for storing groundwater, wastewater, volatile organic liquids, sewage, slurry and bio sludge, oil and water mixtures, and chemicals; vacuum containers for sludge and solid materials; dewatering boxes for the separation of water contained in sludge and slurry; and roll-off and trash boxes for temporary storage and transportation of solid waste. The Enviroplex segment manufactures and sells portable classrooms directly to public school districts and other educational institutions in California. McGrath RentCorp was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

