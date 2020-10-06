FintruX Network Reaches Market Cap of $430,460.41 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $430,460.41 and $207.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.69 or 0.04890658 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00032468 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a token. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.