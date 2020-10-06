Firan Technology Group (FTGFF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 7th.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.49 million during the quarter.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

FTGFF stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Firan Technology Group has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.