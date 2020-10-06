First PREMIER Bank Acquires 613 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,383,010,000 after acquiring an additional 893,003 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,468,000 after acquiring an additional 75,034 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,667,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,483,000 after acquiring an additional 239,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

NYSE XOM opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.