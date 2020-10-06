First PREMIER Bank Grows Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $159.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.92. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $134.45 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

