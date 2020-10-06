First PREMIER Bank Has $119,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,991,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

VCR opened at $241.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $118.99 and a twelve month high of $251.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.