First PREMIER Bank Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,123,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,422,000 after buying an additional 175,587 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 58,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $3,072,000. Markston International LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 284,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 108.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 164,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 85,677 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. ValuEngine cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

WFC stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.