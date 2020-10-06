First PREMIER Bank Purchases 4,950 Shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 69.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $17.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37.

