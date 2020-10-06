First PREMIER Bank Sells 300 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

First PREMIER Bank cut its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 9,250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,671,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 9,539.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 954,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,114,829,000 after purchasing an additional 910,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 3M by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,645,000 after purchasing an additional 777,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

3M stock opened at $162.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.83. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

