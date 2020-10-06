First PREMIER Bank Takes $89,000 Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,211,000 after purchasing an additional 676,804 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 183.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,607,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,331 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,546,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,733,000 after acquiring an additional 582,570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 135.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,486,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,333,000 after acquiring an additional 855,898 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 88.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,249,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,476,000 after acquiring an additional 586,913 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

FIXD stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.