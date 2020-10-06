First PREMIER Bank Trims Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BofA Securities raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.09.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $282.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $303.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.90. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

