First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVC. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,313,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 981.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 591,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after buying an additional 537,149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,610,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,547,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,185,000.

NASDAQ:FVC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.94. 878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,191. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $29.87.

