Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Argus dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.56.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.28. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 80.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,978,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,060,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,098,100. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,482,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,520,000 after purchasing an additional 192,425 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 314.9% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,461,000 after buying an additional 6,843,044 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 6,198.8% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,774,000 after buying an additional 8,115,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,231,000 after buying an additional 1,293,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,612,000 after buying an additional 350,957 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

