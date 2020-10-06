Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FISV. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.56.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.82 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $3,024,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,716,548.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,060,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,098,100. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,482,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,520,000 after acquiring an additional 192,425 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 314.9% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843,044 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6,198.8% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350,957 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

