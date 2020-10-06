FLIP (FLP) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last week, FLIP has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One FLIP token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. FLIP has a market cap of $221,088.62 and $194.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FLIP Profile

FLIP launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip.

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

