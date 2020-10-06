Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.92.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.02. Fortive has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $80.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $836,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,951.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $354,400,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock valued at $627,156,617. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Fortive by 19.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Fortive by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 146,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 68,338 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,762,000 after purchasing an additional 190,484 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Fortive by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 106,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

