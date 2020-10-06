Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Raised to $91.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FTV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

FTV stock opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.02. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $80.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $360,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,326.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $354,400,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 22.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 25.5% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 13.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

