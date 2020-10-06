FOX Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FOX)

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 351 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 440% compared to the average daily volume of 65 call options.

FOX opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FOX has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $38.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that FOX will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 70,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $2,009,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $215,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $2,549,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,827,724.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,291,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,500,000 after purchasing an additional 346,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,617,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,408,000 after buying an additional 249,100 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in FOX during the second quarter worth $5,000,000. Finally, Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC raised its position in FOX by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 501,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after buying an additional 140,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Loop Capital upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

