Franklin Street Properties (FSP) versus The Competition Financial Review

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE: FSP) is one of 269 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Franklin Street Properties to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Franklin Street Properties pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 63.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Street Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Franklin Street Properties is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Street Properties $269.07 million $6.47 million 4.13 Franklin Street Properties Competitors $837.93 million $162.35 million 13.03

Franklin Street Properties’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Street Properties 1.11% 0.38% 0.16% Franklin Street Properties Competitors -2.69% 2.71% 1.49%

Volatility & Risk

Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Street Properties’ peers have a beta of 1.01, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Franklin Street Properties and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Street Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Street Properties Competitors 4111 13566 12559 412 2.30

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 10.18%. Given Franklin Street Properties’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Street Properties has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Franklin Street Properties peers beat Franklin Street Properties on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.