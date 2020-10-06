Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Trading Down 36.8%

Fremont Gold Ltd (CVE:FRE) dropped 36.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,217,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 570% from the average daily volume of 181,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 million and a P/E ratio of -4.52.

About Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE)

Fremont Gold Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration and development company with interests in gold projects in the state of Nevada. The company's flagship properties are the Gold Bar property that comprises approximately 2,235 hectares and is located in the historic Gold Bar mining district in Eureka County; and Gold Canyon project that consists of 26 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 186 hectares situated in Eureka County, Nevada.

