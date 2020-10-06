Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRE. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.46 ($60.54).

FRA FRE opened at €38.82 ($45.67) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €38.71 and its 200 day moving average is €39.99.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

